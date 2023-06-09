Taiwan president pledges to strengthen island’s defense capability with new technologies

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen says the self-ruled island will work to improve its rescue and defense capabilities with new technologies, adding that strengthening Taiwan is key to maintaining peace. Tsai also pledged her government would promote policies to safeguard maritime and border security after inspecting an anti-terror drill in Kaohsiung city in southwestern Taiwan. Tsai’s remarks came as the democratic island faces increasing military threats from China, which sees self-governed Taiwan as a breakaway province to be retaken by force if necessary. The island has never been part of the People’s Republic of China, but Beijing says it must unite with the mainland.

