American musician arrested in Moscow on drugs suspicion

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news media are reporting that an American musician who has lived in Russia for more than a decade has been arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking. The reports said Michael Travis Leake is suspected of selling mephedrone. A Moscow court ordered him to be held for two months in pre-trial detention, the reports said. He faces charges of production or distribution of drugs, which carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. An Instagram page under the name Travis Leake Instagram page identifies him as the singer for the band Lovi Noch (Seize the Night).

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.