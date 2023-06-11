IS militants kill 2 Iraqi soldiers, wound 3 others in northern Iraq, officials say

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s security media office says Islamic State group militants have attacked an Iraqi army position in the northern governorate of Kirkuk, killing two military officers and wounding three soldiers. The statement on Sunday said militants belonging to the extremist group late Saturday targeted a military position in the district of Dibis with light and medium weapons but did not provide further details. Iraqi authorities held a meeting to investigate the incident while IS claimed responsibility for the attack on their website. This comes as the Iraqi military has cracked down on IS sleeper cells near the country’s borders, over the past month, killing 27 militants.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.