Mexico’s governing party to decide its presidential nomination by polling

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s governing Morena party has decided that a series of five polls over the summer will decide the party’s nomination for the June 2024 presidential election. All of the four contenders will have to resign their government posts by Friday, including Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, who is considered the frontrunner. That is meant to prevent primary candidates from using their posts to gain an unfair advantage. Mexico’s top diplomat, Marcelo Ebrard, has already said he will resign this week. Rounding out the field is Sen. Ricardo Monreal and Interior Secretary Adán López, who is no relation to the president.

