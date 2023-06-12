Polish authorities rule rights of pregnant woman who died were violated amid abortion law debate

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish health authorities say that there was a violation of patient rights in the case of a woman who died of sepsis in the fifth month of pregnancy last month, a case that has gained scrutiny after a tightening of Poland’s already restrictive abortion law. It is the latest case of a woman dying in a hospital that tried to maintain a pregnancy until it was too late for the woman. Poland’s health minister stressed that every woman whose life or health is threatened by her pregnancy has the right to an abortion. He announced that he was appointing a team to examine the country’s guidelines on the termination of pregnancy, adding that its members will include women.

