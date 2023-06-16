Abortion providers in North Carolina file federal lawsuit challenging state’s new restrictions

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Abortion providers in North Carolina have filed a federal lawsuit that challenges several provisions of a state law banning most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy. The new restrictions are set to take effect July 1. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and Dr. Beverly Gray, an OB-GYN at Duke Health, are asking a federal judge to block numerous provisions they argue are unclear and unconstitutional, or to place an injunction on the law to prevent it from being enforced. The lawsuit comes one month after the Republican supermajority in the state’s General Assembly fast-tracked the law through both chambers and overrode a veto from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

