Chicago police sergeant fired for role in botched raid where Black woman was handcuffed nude

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police sergeant has been fired for his role in a botched 2019 raid at the home of a Black woman who was handcuffed while naked after police officers were sent to the wrong address. The Chicago Police Board voted 5-3 Thursday to fire Sgt. Alex Wolinski for multiple rules violations and “failure of leadership” in the raid at the apartment of Anjanette Young. Several officers serving a no-knock warrant stormed into her apartment in February 2019 while searching for a man believed to have an illegal gun. Police body-camera footage showed officers handcuffed Young naked as she repeatedly told them they were in the wrong place.

