New Hampshire prosecutors appeal dismissal of complaints against white nationalists

The New Hampshire Department of Justice has asked a judge to reconsider the dismissal of trespassing complaints against white nationalists accused of displaying “Keep New England White” banners from a highway overpass. Rockingham County Judge David Ruoff dismissed the complaints against the members of the Nationalist Social Club last month, saying the government relied on an overly broad interpretation of the law and infringed on the group’s free speech rights. The attorney general’s office says the men were motivated by race and trespassed on public property when they displayed the banners in Portsmouth last July. In an appeal filed Friday, prosecutors say the judge misapplied the law.

