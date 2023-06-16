TV news owner apologizes for Pride Month memo that told Michigan staff to cover fewer LGBTQ+ events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The general manager of a television news station in western Michigan has apologized after staff received a memo telling reporters to cover fewer LGBTQ+ events during Pride Month because coverage could be “polarizing.” The Detroit Free Press first reported on the WOOD-TV memo asking workers to “do some work to discern the newsworthy-ness” of Pride events. The newspaper says the memo also read “We need to recognize that some stories related to LGBTQ issues are going to be controversial and polarizing in our community.” WOOD-TV is owned by Texas-based Nexstar Media which said Friday in a statement that the memo was not consistent with the company’s values.

