7 injured when hot air balloon catches fire during takeoff in Switzerland

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Switzerland say seven people have been injured when a hot air balloon caught fire while taking off in the village of Huenenberg, southwest of Zurich. Authorities in the canton of Zug, where Huenenberg is located, said that at the time of the accident on Saturday morning seven people — four women and three men, aged between 28 and 62 — were in the balloon’s basket. Two women and one man were seriously injured, while the other four suffered minor injuries. The injured were taken to hospital by the ambulance service as well as by private individuals, according to a statement. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

