Search for survivors, bodies from sunken migrant boat continues in the Mediterranean off Greece
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities are continuing their search and rescue operation following the sinking of a trawler overcrowded with migrants in one of the deepest parts of the Mediterranean Sea. The coast guard said Saturday that one Greek Navy frigate and four other vessels are operating 47 nautical miles (54 miles; 87 kilometers) southwest of the town of Pylos in Greece’s southwest. Earlier, two helicopters from the navy and coast guard had joined the operation, the coast guard said. The coast guard has recovered 104 survivors and 78 bodies from the trawler, which carried as many as 750 passengers.