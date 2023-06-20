4 pedestrians injured in apparent hit-and-run collision outside Chicago White Sox stadium

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say an apparent hit-and-run collision has injured four pedestrians, and a related traffic incident injured four others. The collision occurred Tuesday evening outside the stadium where the Chicago White Sox were preparing to play the Texas Rangers. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the pedestrians were headed to the ball game. Officials say one of the pedestrians held onto the car as it fled the scene. The vehicle was stopped by an ambulance on a nearby expressway. The other two pedestrians were in serious condition. News outlets say four people inside the car have been taken to hospitals in fair to serious condition.

