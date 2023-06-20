41 inmates killed in riot at women’s prison in Honduras linked to gangs, authorities say
By MARLON GONZÁLEZ
Associated Press
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — A police official in Honduras says a riot at a women’s prison northwest of the Honduran capital has killed at least 41 women, most of them burned to to death. Honduran national police investigation agency spokesman Yuri Mora said the riot broke out at the women’s prison in the town of Tamara, about 30 miles northwest of Tegucigalpa. Mora says most victims were burned, but there also were reports of inmates shot at the prison. Other officials said the riot possibly was related to corruption or gang control inside the prison.