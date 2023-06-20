7-year-old fatally shoots 5-year-old child in eastern Kentucky

MCKEE, Ky. (AP) — Police say a 7-year-old child fatally shot a 5-year-old child inside a home in Kentucky. State police say an initial investigation determined that it was accidental. A state police statement says life-saving measures were attempted, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County coroner. An investigation continues and police did not release any identities. The Giffords Law Center says Kentucky doesn’t penalize people who fail to secure an unattended firearm. Everytown for Gun Safety tracks reported shootings. The advocacy group has tallied more than 150 unintentional shootings by children across the U.S. so far this year, including three others in Kentucky.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.