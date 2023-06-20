Actor Jonathan Majors domestic violence trial scheduled for Aug. 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence case will go to trial Aug. 3. A Manhattan judge issued the trial schedule Tuesday, casting the star in a real-life courtroom drama as his idled Hollywood career hangs in the balance. Judge Rachel Pauley wished Majors’ “best of luck” after scheduling his trial. Thirty-three-year-old Majors is accused of twisting a woman’s arm, striking her head and shoving her into a vehicle in New York City in March. He’s charged with several misdemeanors, including assault, and could be sentenced to up to a year in jail if convicted. His lawyer says he’s innocent.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.