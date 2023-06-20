Florida official who criticized DeSantis reaches settlement with education department

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A school superintendent has reached a settlement with Florida’s education department after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized him for infusing “politically charged statements” and “personal views” into his administration. Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna violated the governor’s 2021 school mask ban to prevent coronavirus infections. He will receive a reprimand as part of the settlement with the Florida Education Practices Commission. He denies wrongdoing and says he’s focusing on helping students achieve their goals. The state’s education commissioner had notified Hanna in April that there was probable cause to justify sanctions, which included the possibility of a reprimand, suspension or permanent revocation of his teaching license.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.