Man convicted of killing North Dakota student moved from death row to Florida prison

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A 70-year-old man convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing a North Dakota student in 2003 has been moved from death row to a Florida prison. Federal Bureau of Prison records show Alfonso Rodriguez was transferred from death row in Indiana to a high-security prison. He was sentenced to death in 2007 for killing Dru Sjodin, whose body was found in Minnesota. The sentence was overturned in 2021 when a judge ruled Rodriguez’s constitutional rights were violated during his trial. Federal prosecutors announced in March they would not seek the death penalty again, and his sentence was reduced to life in prison.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.