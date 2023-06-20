Reform-minded prosecutors in northern Virginia win reelection nominations in Democratic primaries

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — Two incumbent prosecutors in northern Virginia who faced tough challenges after being elected four years ago on a progressive reform agenda have won their Democratic primaries. In Loudoun County, Buta Biberaj won Tuesday over challenger Elizabeth Lancaster. And in Arlington County, incumbent Parisa Dehghani-Tafti defeated Josh Katcher, a former deputy in her office. Biberaj and Dehghani-Tafti are two of three prosecutors in northern Virginia who faced tough challenges after being elected four years ago on a progressive reform agenda. Biberaj will now face Republican Bob Anderson, who held the commonwealth attorney’s post in Loudoun more than 20 years ago. Dehghani-Tafti will be an overwhelming favorite in November in heavily Democratic Arlington County.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.