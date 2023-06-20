West Virginia cash-for-worker program adds 5th destination

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A program offering cash and free outdoor adventures to remote workers to move to West Virginia with the hope of offsetting population losses has added a fifth destination where out-of-state workers can apply to live. The public-private program Ascend West Virginia announced Tuesday the addition of the New River Gorge region. Applications are being accepted for all five areas that are part of the program. Successful applicants will receive $12,000 along with free passes to indulge in whitewater rafting, golf, rock climbing, horseback riding, skiing and ziplining. The 2020 census found that West Virginia lost a greater percentage of its residents than any other state in the past decade.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.