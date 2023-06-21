Cooperation or competition? China’s security industry sees the US, not AI, as the bigger threat

BEIJING (AP) — China’s security and surveillance industry is now focused on shoring up its vulnerabilities to the United States and other outside actors, worried about risks posed by hackers, advances in artificial intelligence and pressure from rival governments. The renewed emphasis on self-reliance, combating fraud and hardening systems against hacking was on display at the recent Security China exhibition in Beijing. So were U.S. efforts to choke off China’s access to cutting-edge technology. It illustrates just how difficult it will be to get Beijing and Washington to cooperate, even as researchers warn that humankind faces common risks from AI.

