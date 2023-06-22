DeSantis sues Biden administration over university accrediting system

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state is suing the Biden administration and U.S. Department of Education over accreditation agencies that control federal aid for students. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale federal court. It challenges a federal law that requires colleges and universities to submit to private accreditors to qualify for federal funding. It also targets U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and other federal officials. DeSantis, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody on Thursday called the federal law unconstitutional because they say it seeks to “trump” state laws. DeSantis says he’s asking the court to find the arrangement to be unconstitutional.

