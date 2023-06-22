In ‘Every Body,’ a galvanizing moment — and celebration — for the intersex community
By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The intersex documentary “Every Body” shines a warm spotlight on a much-misunderstood community, and three of its most dauntless champions. An estimated 1.7% of the U.S. population has some intersex traits. That’s equivalent to the number of redheads in the country. The film, directed by “RBG” filmmaker Julie Cohen, seeks to be a galvanizing moment in the intersex rights movement, a small but growing advocacy for the human rights of those born with variations in genitals or chromosome patterns. Focus Features will release “Every Body” in 250 nationwide theaters June 30,