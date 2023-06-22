In the effort to reopen I-95 in Philadelphia, crews get some help from a NASCAR jet dryer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The race to reopen a stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia is getting a boost from a truck-mounted jet dryer that’s normally used to keep moisture off the track at the Pocono Raceway. The vehicle-mounted, kerosene fueled turbine arrived Thursday at the scene of the June 11 underpass fire. The accident closed down both directions of the heavily traveled interstate, pinching off traffic on the East Coast’s main north-south highway. A temporary fix is expected to be in place so traffic can resume in the coming days. But with rain in the forecast the NASCAR track’s dryer is expected to help by getting the asphalt dry enough for lines to be painted.

