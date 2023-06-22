Rapper Kodak Black faces arrest after warrant says he missed a drug test

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Rapper Kodak Black faces arrest again in Florida after a warrant claims he missed a drug test while on bail in a narcotics case. According to a warrant from the Broward Sheriff’s Office the rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, didn’t show up for a June 9 drug test. He’s known for the hit song “Super Gremlin” as well as having an unrelated weapons sentence commuted by former President Donald Trump in 2021. Black was arrested last July on drug trafficking and possession charges, including having the opioid oxycodone without a prescription. Regular drug testing was a condition of his release. The 26-year-old performer has a court appearance scheduled for Monday.

