Israel arrests 3 settlers suspected in violent attacks in Palestinian towns
By ISABEL DEBRE
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s security agency says it has detained three Israeli settlers on suspicion of involvement in mass rampages through Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank this week following the killing of four Israelis. Rights groups welcomed the arrests, but the small number of suspects given the scale of the attacks have revived criticism of the wider lack of accountability for Israeli settlers. The announcement Friday fueled concerns that the Israeli military is not doing enough to stop and prevent settler attacks. Roy Yellin, from the Israeli rights group B’Tselem, said the lack of more arrests shows the rule for settlers remains “impunity from justice.”