Atlanta police motorcycles burned in fire started by ‘incendiary devices,’ officials say

ATLANTA (AP) — Officials say Atlanta Police Department motorcycles have been damaged in an intentional fire caused by devices set inside a training facility. WANF-TV reports the Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department responded to reports of a multi-vehicle fire around 2:20 a.m. Saturday and found multiple motorcycles on fire. Officials say firefighters at the scene found “incendiary devices” used to start the fire. There was no immediate information about any arrests or whether the fire has been classified as arson. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says the fire was an “outrageous” planned destruction of property that put lives and community assets in danger.

