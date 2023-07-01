Israel’s air force attacks Syria and Syrian air defense missile explodes over northern Israel

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s military says Israel has carried out airstrikes on areas near the central Syrian city of Homs causing material damage but no casualties. Syrian state media quoted an unnamed military official as saying that the air defenses shot down some of the missiles fired by Israeli warplanes flying over neighboring Lebanon early Sunday. One of the Syrian air defense missiles exploded over northern Israel, triggering another wave of Israeli airstrikes. Israel, which has vowed to stop Iranian entrenchment in Syria, has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets in government-controlled parts of neighboring Syria in recent years, but it rarely acknowledges them.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.