NYC school officials say yeshivas run by Hasidic community fail to teach students in core subjects

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen private Jewish schools run by New York City’s politically powerful Hasidic community deprived thousands of students the required secular education in English, math, science and social studies. An eight-year investigation by the city’s Department of Education concluded that many of the religious schools were not providing “substantially equivalent instruction” in core subjects as do public schools. In a letter to at least one school, NYC schools Chancellor David Banks expressed concern that students were not being instructed in key subjects “sufficient to prepare them for their futures.” Supporters of the schools called yeshivas say parents send their children to yeshivas because of their moral and religious approach.

