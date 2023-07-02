Democrats’ new primary calendar remains unresolved. The party insists that’s OK

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Hampshire is in open rebellion. Georgia is all-but out. South Carolina and Nevada are on board but have faced stiff Republican pushback. In Michigan, compliance may mean having to cut the state legislative session short, despite Democrats controlling both chambers and the governor’s mansion. And then there’s Iowa, which is looking for ways to still go first without violating party rules. Nearly six months after the Democratic Party approved President Joe Biden’s plan to overhaul which states lead off its presidential primary, implementing the revamped order has proven anything but simple. Party officials now expect the process to continue through the end of the year — even as the 2024 race heats up all around it.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

