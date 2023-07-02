For presidents, July Fourth is a day to chill or strut or get an earful of red, white and boo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Through history, the Fourth of July has been a day for some presidents to declare their independence from the public. They’ve bailed to the beach, the mountains, the golf course, the farm, the ranch. Other presidents have inserted themselves front and center on Independence Day. Teddy Roosevelt drew hundreds of thousands for his July Fourth oratory. In 2019, Donald Trump marshaled war machinery for a celebration that typically avoids military muscle. In 2021, Joe Biden raised eyebrows when he gathered hundreds of people for a holiday event held when the coronavirus pandemic was far from played out.

