Kansas shooting hospitalizes 9 victims including 7 people shot and 2 trampled, police say

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas say a shooting left seven people with gunshot wounds and an additional two victims hospitalized after being trampled as people rushed out of a nightclub. Wichita Police Lt. Aaron Moses says shots were fired just before 1 a.m. Sunday in a nightclub on North Washington Street. Moses says seven people were shot and two were “trampled during the mass exodus out the club. Moses says there were no fatalities, but there was one critical injury. All the victims were being treated at an area hospital. Moses says one person was detained by police for questioning.

