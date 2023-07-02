NASCAR contractor dies after being electrocuted at Chicago Street Race

CHICAGO (AP) — A NASCAR contractor has died after being electrocuted while setting up for the Chicago Street Race. The Cook County Medical Examiner says 53-year-old Duane Tabinski died on Friday. He was hired to install audio equipment for the race. NASCAR said it is working with police and sent condolences to Tabinksi’s family. The Chicago Street Race is the first street race in NASCAR Cup Series history and will run through the city’s downtown on Sunday evening.

