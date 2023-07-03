Off-duty officer was with deputies accused of abusing Black men, police chief says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police chief says one of his off-duty officers participated in a raid where two Black men say deputies beat and sexually assaulted them before shooting one of them in the mouth. The announcement came Monday, less than a week after the county sheriff said all five deputy sheriffs tied to the Jan. 24 episode had been fired or resigned. Michael Corey Jenkins and his friend Eddie Terrell Parker said deputies burst inside a home without a warrant and subjected them to 90 minutes of abuse. The men have maintained that six police officers carried out the raid.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

