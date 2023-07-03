UN nuclear chief is visiting Japan to give a final report on release of treated radioactive water

TOKYO (AP) — The head of the U.N. nuclear agency is in Japan to meet with government leaders and see final preparations for the release of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea from the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant. Japan hopes the visit by International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Mariano Grossi will give credibility to the contentious plan. Grossi will meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later Tuesday to submit IAEA’s final report on the water release. The report is expected to say that the water sampling, testing and monitoring plans fulfill international requirements. The plant operator is expected to get a permit for releasing the water in the coming days, though when it will start doing so is undecided.

