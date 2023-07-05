Atlanta police: Motorcycle fires started by ‘anarchists’ aimed at stopping new training center

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum says a fire destroyed eight Atlanta police motorcycles and was one of several recent acts of vandalism by a group aiming to stop construction of a new public safety training center. Schierbaum spoke at a news conference Wednesday with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. Dickens said homemade devices caused a fire early Saturday at Atlanta police’s current training center, destroying the motorcycles. Schierbaum said the same group also smashed the windows of police vehicles in recent days. Supporters of the $90 million training center say it would replace inadequate training facilities. Opponents say it could lead to greater police militarization.

