BEIJING (AP) — China says 239 people died from COVID-19 in June in a significant uptick months after it lifted most containment measures. The country had reported 164 deaths in May and none at all in April and March. China started employing a “zero-COVID” containment strategy in early 2020 and credits the strict lockdowns, quarantines, border closures and compulsory mass testing with significantly saving lives. But the measures were lifted suddenly in December with little preparation, leading to a final surge in which 60,000 people died. Chinese health officials didn’t say whether they expect the current uptick to continue or if they would recommend for preventative measures to be restored.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.