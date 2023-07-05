French justice is working overtime and the mood is stern after thousands of teen arrests

CRETEIL, France (AP) — French courts are working overtime in fast-track trials for more than 3,600 people arrested in unrest sparked by the police killing of a 17-year-old boy captured on video. Courts opened their doors through the weekend with hearings around an hour long and same-day sentencing. The killing on June 27 brought to a boil simmering tensions between French police and young minorities in housing projects and disadvantaged suburbs. The violence has left more than 800 law enforcement officers injured. The unrest has largely died down in recent days. And legal proceedings are just getting started.

By JADE LE DELEY and LORI HINNANT Associated Press

