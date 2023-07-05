Hong Kong police arrest 4 men accused of supporting people overseas endangering national security

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have arrested four men they accused of providing financial support to people who fled overseas and are involved in activities endangering national security, escalating a high-profile crackdown on dissidents in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. Police did not identify the four suspects or the people they allegedly supported. Local media say the four are former members of the now-defunct pro-democracy party Demosisto, which was founded by Nathan Law, an activist who is now based in the U.K. On Monday, police accused Law and seven other overseas activists of violating Hong Kong’s harsh National Security Law and offered rewards of $127,600 for information leading to each of their arrests.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.