Rain and environmental activists affect play on Day 3 at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Rain is again affecting play at Wimbledon on Day 3 of the grass-court tournament and two environmental activists halted one match as well. Intermittent showers forced matches on the outside courts to be suspended twice while play in the main stadiums was also stopped for a short time because of the weather. Two Just Stop Oil protestors also disrupted one match by running onto Court 18 and throwing orange confetti onto the grass. The All England Club says the pair was arrested “on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage.”

