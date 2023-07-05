South Africa deputy president’s security officers face assault charges over highway incident

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Police say four officers assigned to a security team protecting South Africa’s deputy president will be charged with assault and other offenses after being caught on video kicking and stomping on at least two men after they pulled their car over on a highway. The weekend incident provoked outrage in South Africa after the video of the plainclothes officers attacking the motorists was posted on social media. A police spokesperson says the four officers are facing charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, pointing of a firearm and malicious damage to property.

