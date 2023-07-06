Skip to Content
AP National News

Andrew Tate loses appeal against house arrest in Romania as human trafficking case continues

KTVZ
By
Published 11:47 AM

By STEPHEN McGRATH and VADIM GHIRDA
Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Andrew Tate has lost an appeal against a court’s earlier decision to keep him under house arrest. Tate is the divisive social media personality who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. The Bucharest Court of Appeal ruled on Thursday against Tate’s appeal which challenged a court’s June 23 decision to extend the house arrest measure for 30 more days. That decision was made days after Romania’s anti-organized crime agency formally indicted the 36-year-old social media star along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women in the same case.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content