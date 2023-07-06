Bear Grylls goes into the wild with a new batch of celebrities, from Bradley Cooper to Rita Ora

NEW YORK (AP) — For his latest role, Bradley Cooper leapt onto a hovering helicopter, rappelled down a 400-foot cliff and pulled himself across a 100-foot ravine in one of the harshest climates in North America. His reward wasn’t an Oscar nomination or a big box office hit. It was a hug from adventurist Bear Grylls and some words of encouragement. Cooper is one of several high-profile celebrities putting their survival skills to the test in Season 8 of Nat Geo’s “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.” Grylls told the AP the best guests are always those who come with a willingness to go with it over looking good.

