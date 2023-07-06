Maine governor expected to sign bill easing restrictions on abortions later in pregnancy
By DAVID SHARP
Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Senate has given final approval to a bill that would expand access to abortions later in pregnancy, sending the proposal to the governor for her signature. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills pressed for the proposal that would give Maine one of the least restrictive abortion laws in the country. She’s expected to sign it. Current state law bans abortions after a fetus becomes viable outside the womb, at roughly 24 weeks, but allows an exception if the patient’s life is at risk. The bill would allow an abortion at any time if a doctor deems it to be medically necessary.