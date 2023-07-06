Millennial Money: The credit-building road with alternative credit cards could be bumpy

So-called alternative credit cards from financial technology companies can offer you the opportunity to build credit when your options are limited, and they tend to lower or eliminate many barriers along that path. But they aren’t without their potential drawbacks. Some such products have changed their terms or features over time, straying from their original value proposition and making the credit-building road a bumpy one, especially when compared with more traditional and established credit cards. If you’re considering applying for one of these credit card newcomers, it’s important to understand what you’re getting into.

