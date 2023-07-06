Minnesota forest land linked to polygamous leader Warren Jeffs is up for sale

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. (AP) — A 40-acre plot of Minnesota forest land connected to a polygamous sect once led by Warren Jeffs is up for sale. The Star Tribune of Minneapolis reported Thursday that the property is back on the market for $189,000. The news relieves residents in the remote area near the town of Grand Marais. Some once feared the group would establish a new compound there. The land has belonged since 2018 to Seth Jeffs. His brother Warren Jeffs is serving life in prison for sexually abusing underage members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

