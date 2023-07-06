More than 950 migrants died while trying to reach Spain by sea in first 6 months of 2023, group says

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish migrant rights group says 951 migrants have died while trying to reach Spain by sea in the first six months of 2023. Caminando Fronteras (Walking Borders) says the figure includes 112 women and 49 children. The organization compiles its figures from families of migrants and rescue statistics. Caminando Fronteras says official Spanish figures show fewer boats arrived in the first six months, but that more people died than in the first six months of last year. The group blames countries such as Spain and Morocco for a lack of coordination and failing to conduct rescue operations in time.

