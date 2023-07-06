Nigeria triggers national response plan for annual deadly floods; 14 states on alert
By CHINEDU ASADU
Associated Press
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities in Nigeria say they have activated a national response plan ahead of what’s expected to be another round of deadly floods blamed mainly on climate change and infrastructure problems. Floods last year killed more than 600 people in the West African nation. The National Emergency Management Agency said Thursday it has started preparing for another dangerous deluge by seeking air force support for search and rescue missions and stockpiling relief supplies. Floods are an annual occurrence in the country but the Nigerian Meteorological Agency says extreme weather conditions and human activities have made them worse. A new flood alert warned 14 states to take precautionary measures ahead of forecasted heavy rain.