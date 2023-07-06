Parade entry of woman in Native American dress pulled by a rope sows outrage, confusion

MUSCATINE, Iowa (AP) — Outrage and confusion have arisen after an entry in a Fourth of July parade in Iowa that featured one woman on horseback pulling a rope used to bind the wrists of another woman wearing Native American dress. Social media commenters were perplexed by the entry Tuesday in a parade in Muscatine. Some wondered whether it was a disapproving commentary on treatment of Indigenous people. Others wondered if it was an endorsement of that treatment. The woman on the horse told the Quad-City Times that the portrayal was on behalf of a group that honors distinguished members of the Cherokee Nation.

