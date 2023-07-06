Pope Francis’ trip to Mongolia in September will be closely watched by Russia and China

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis will travel to the periphery of Roman Catholicism this summer becoming the first pontiff to visit Mongolia. The Central Asian nation is squeezed between Russia and China and has just 1,500 Catholics. The Sept. 1-4 schedule released on Thursday is light by papal standards. It includes a full day of rest upon arrival. That appears to be a concession to the 86-year-old pope’s recent health issues. The visit has geopolitical significance and it will also be an important moment for the nation’s tiny and dispersed Catholic population to unite.

