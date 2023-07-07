How to rein in migration to the Netherlands is dividing the Dutch government

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The four parties that make up Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s ruling coalition are in tense talks over ways to rein in migration. The lengthy negotiations have led to speculation that the thorny issue could bring down Rutte’s government and force a general election. The Netherlands’ longest-serving prime minister presided over late-night meetings Wednesday and Thursday that failed to result in a deal. More talks are planned for Friday. The discussions have underscored ideological divisions in the coalition between the two partner parties that don’t support a strict crackdown on migration and the two that favor tougher measures.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.